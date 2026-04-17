ED raids Punjab’s AAP minister Sanjeev Arora’s residence

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Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at multiple locations linked to Punjab minister and MLA Sanjeev Arora, as part of an ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities and money laundering.

‘Simultaneous raids are also underway at several other locations connected to him’

The Enforcement Directorate has been conducting searches since early Friday morning at the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana. Simultaneous raids are also underway at several other locations linked to him: Officials — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026

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As per officials, raids were conducted at 13 premises across Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Jalandhar under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The searches covered the residences and offices of Arora, his son Kavya Arora, as well as business associates Hemanth Sood and Chandrasekhar Aggarwal.

ED had said in a statement that companies linked to Arora and some other entities caused “loss” to the state government and generated “huge” proceeds of crime by alleged misuse of industrial land for residential projects.

Earlier, the federal probe agency carried out FEMA-related searches at properties linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, including his educational institutions in Punjab and Haryana.