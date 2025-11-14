ED raids in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan in 82.53 kg cocaine seizure case

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched search operations at five locations across Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan’s Jaipur in connection with a major drug trafficking investigation linked to the seizure of 82.53 kg of cocaine.

The agency initiated the raids around 7 am with multiple ED teams simultaneously carrying out searches in coordination with local police units.

The operation is part of the agency’s ongoing probe into a suspected international narcotics network responsible for routing high-value cocaine consignments into India, said the officials. The latest action comes amid a series of high-profile drug interdictions across the country in recent months.

Enforcement agencies, including the ED, NCB, and DRI, have intensified their crackdown following multiple large seizures at ports, airports, and logistics hubs. Investigators believe that organised syndicates have been attempting to leverage shell companies, hawala channels, and courier networks to push narcotics into metropolitan cities.

The ED is examining financial trails connected to the 82.53-kg cocaine haul, which officials say may be linked to money laundering, overseas financiers, and local handlers.

Searches being carried out since early Friday are expected to yield documents and digital evidence crucial to mapping the full chain of the drug cartel.

(ANI)