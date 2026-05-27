ED raids Former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s house in Kerala money laundering case

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raid in Former Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan’s house in Kerala money laundering case today.

The ED also conducted raids at approximately 12 other locations in the state in connection with the investigation, sources told.

The residence of Mohammed Riyaz, formerly the minister for Public Works and tourism departments, was one among these locations, it added. The premises of the latter are situated in the Kozhikode city, officials said, and added that during the search operations, financial data, electronic equipment, and related documents were retrieved by the team.

No official statement was provided by the ED on the exact charges and the scope of the investigation conducted.

Following ED raids in the state, a political backlash has erupted, with opposition parties demanding the probe explanation, and ruling party leaders branding it as politically motivated, sources said.

Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate is a law enforcement agency of the Indian Government and is responsible for investigating financial crimes and prosecuting offenders for money laundering. Under the PMLA 2002, ED can look into different kinds of cases where there might be an accumulation of unexplained money.

Watch the post here:

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Enforcement Directorate conducting a raid at the residences of former Chief Minister and present LoP Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby says, “… It is a political move. We very well know that in different parts of our country, including in… pic.twitter.com/UI6w9lCPid — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026