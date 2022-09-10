ED raids businessman’s premises dealing in mobile gaming app

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that they have been carrying out search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at six premises in Kolkata, with respect to an investigation relating to a mobile gaming application.

According to official information, a case was registered immediately on the basis of the FIR lodged under sections 420, 406, 409, 468, 469, 471, 34 of the IPC by Park Street Police Station, Kolkata, against a businessman identified as Amir Khan (the founder of the mobile gaming application) and others.

It was based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, Calcutta.

“One person identified as Amir Khan launched a mobile gaming application, ‘E-Nuggets’, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding people. During the initial phase of its launch, the users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free. This provided initial confidence among users, and they started investing bigger amounts for greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders,” said an ED official.

The official added that after collecting large amount of money from the people, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the said app, was stopped at one or the other pretext namely system upgradation investigation by LEAs etc.

Thereafter, all data, including profile information was removed from the said app servers and only then the users understood their intentions.

During the search operation, it is noticed that the said entities were using dummy accounts. So far, huge cash (more than Rs seven crore) has been found at the premises of the businessman and counting of the cash is still underway.

The search operation is underway.