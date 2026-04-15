ED Raids AAP MP Ashok Mittal: LPU Owner & Raghav Chadha’s Replacement Under Scanner

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive search operations early Wednesday morning at multiple locations linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal. Teams from the agency’s Jalandhar and Chandigarh offices focused their raids on properties in Punjab and the Delhi-NCR region. Most of their attention zeroed in on businesses under the “Lovely Group”—the well-known conglomerate that Mittal and his family run.

A big part of the investigation centers on Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, Punjab, where Mittal is both founder and Chancellor. The agency didn’t just stop at the university. They also searched Tetr College of Business and Masters Union College of Business in Gurugram managed by his son. Mittal’s home came under scrutiny too. On top of that, officials raided other family businesses—like sweets shops, Lovely Autos, and some distance education centers.

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According to sources, these actions are all part of an ongoing probe into alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The agency hasn’t released all the details about the financial irregularities yet, but they’ve made it clear they acted alone, without any involvement from local police. Investigators are digging into the Lovely Group’s finances and foreign funding for all these business interests.

The timing stands out. Ashok Mittal was just made deputy leader of the AAP in Rajya Sabha, taking over from Raghav Chadha. Mittal tried to brush off the promotion as simply routine for the party, but these ED raids have definitely put him—and his affairs—back in the headlines.