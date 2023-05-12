ED conducts searches in Indore, Mumbai, seizes Rs 91 lakh cash, details of illegal properties worth Rs 250 Crores

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted multiple searches in Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai in Maharastra. The searches were done in the matter of a Money Laundering case against Deepak Jain Madda and others. The officials seized Rs 91.21 lakhs of cash and illegal properties worth Rs 250 Crores during the search.

As per reports, the ED conducted searches in as many as six premises in Indore and Mumbai in a Money Laundering case against Deepak Jain Madda and others under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

During the search, Rs 91.21 lakhs of cash as well as the details of illegally acquired immovable properties worth more than Rs 250 Crores along with various incriminating documents were recovered and seized. ANI informed about the recovery and seizure in a tweet.

