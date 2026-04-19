ED conducts raids at three premises of DCP and Sun enterprise in Kolkata

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Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate is set to conduct raids at premises that are linked to Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and Sun Enterprise Managing Director Joy Kamdar today in Kolkata, West Bengal.

As per ANI reports, out of the three places two belongs to the Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and one to Sun Enterprise Managing Director Joy Kamdar.

These raids are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Sona Pappu and Joy Kamdar case.

Police had reached to conduct raid at Police Deputy Commissioner’s place where his advocate Prashanjit Nag and he also spoke to ANI in which he said, ““We are the advocate of Shantanu Sinha Biswas. Actually, we want to know the reason behind the raid… We are waiting for the answers from the ED officials. This is not an anticipated situation, so we have to wait…”

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#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | On ED conducting raid at the residence of Police official Shantanu Sinha Biswas, Advocate Prashanjit Nag, “We are the advocate of Shantanu Sinha Biswas. Actually, we want to know the reason behind the raid… We are waiting for the answers from the… https://t.co/v3CPlTq1Lh pic.twitter.com/jUtWLEkyS2 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2026