ED attaches ₹3,716-Crore Mumbai home of Anil Ambani in Reliance Communications loan probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached industrialist Anil Ambani’s Mumbai residence ‘Abode’, valued at ₹3,716.83 crore, in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the sources, the multi-storey property located in Pali Hill, Mumbai, has been attached through a provisional order issued under the anti-money laundering law. The 17-storey building, reportedly 66 meters tall, is among the key assets under scrutiny in a case linked to alleged bank loan irregularities involving Reliance Communications (RCOM).

The development comes ahead of Ambani’s expected appearance before the ED for a second round of questioning. He had earlier recorded his statement in August 2025 in the same case.

Officials stated that a portion of the property worth ₹473.17 crore had already been attached in November 2025. With the latest action, the total value of assets attached in the investigation has risen to nearly ₹15,700 crore.

The ED claims that RCOM and its group entities had availed loans from domestic and overseas lenders, with outstanding dues amounting to ₹40,185 crore. The probe agency further alleged that the Pali Hill property was transferred to RiseE Trust, described as a private family trust of the Ambani family. Investigators contend that the restructuring was aimed at safeguarding the asset from liabilities arising out of personal guarantees given to banks.

The agency has maintained that the property was meant for the beneficial use of the family rather than for settling dues of banks whose loans later turned into non-performing assets (NPAs).

Under the provisions of the PMLA, once the Adjudicating Authority confirms the provisional attachment within 180 days, the agency can move to confiscate the property. In the case of residential premises, occupants may be directed to vacate following due process.

An official response from the Reliance Group on the latest attachment was awaited at the time of filing this report.