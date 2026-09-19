ED arrests Sukriti Foods promoter in Tirupati ghee adulteration case

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Tirumala: The ED has taken Kailash Chand Mangla, promoter of Sukriti Foods, into custody as it probes the circulation of adulterated ghee by the company to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The ED has said that the ghee that was supplied in the period between 2019 and 2024 was made from palm oil, palm kernel oil and other things, and not cow milk fat.

It said ghee worth around 230 crore was supplied to TTD. The agency has also said that Mangla was involved in the manufacture and supply of ghee.

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Mangla was arrested on September 17 and was later sent to judicial remand by a Special PMLA Court in Visakhapatnam.

The allegation is still part of the ongoing probe and will be decided in the Court.