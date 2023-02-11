ED arrests son of YSRCP MP Manguta Srinivasulu Reddy in Delhi liquor scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Manguta Raghav, the son of YSRCP MP Manguta Srinivasulu Reddy, on Saturday in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Raghav was taken into custody under the prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and will be produced in a Delhi court on Saturday afternoon.

The ED said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Manguta Srinivasulu Reddy in this case. In September, Chennal’s ED T. Gote audited the firm in the city. And that firm was suspected to be related to YSRCP MP Srinivasulu Reddy.

Earlier, Buchibabu Gaurantala, a chartered accountant of CBI Telangana and ex-auditor of Kesar’s daughter, had been arrested in this case.

Raghav is the eldest son of Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, a four time MP from Ongle parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh. In 1998, 2004, and 2009, he was elected to the Congress. After the 2014 state bifurcation, he left Congress and joined the Telugu Desam Party, but in the 2014 general elections, he lost to Y. V. Subba Reddy of the YSRCP from Ongole.

