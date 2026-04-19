ED arrested Sun Enterprise Managing Director Jay Kamdar in money laundering case in Kolkata

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Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sun Enterprise Managing Director Jay Kamdar in money laundering case in Kolkata, West Bengal today.

The ED conducted raids at Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and Sun Enterprise Managing Director Joy Kamdar today in the morning.

As per ANI reports, out of the three places two belongs to the Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and one to Sun Enterprise Managing Director Joy Kamdar.

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Police had reached to conduct raid at Police Deputy Commissioner’s place where his advocate Prashanjit Nag and he also spoke to ANI in which he said, ““We are the advocate of Shantanu Sinha Biswas. Actually, we want to know the reason behind the raid… We are waiting for the answers from the ED officials. This is not an anticipated situation, so we have to wait…”

These raids were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Sona Pappu and Joy Kamdar case.

Also Read: ED conducts raids at three premises of DCP and Sun enterprise in Kolkata