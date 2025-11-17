ECI lifts Model Code of Conduct in 7 states, 1 UT including Bihar

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has lifted the Model Code of Conduct after the completion of the election process in Bihar, as well as the bypolls in six States and one Union Territory.

In a notification on Sunday, Under Secretary Prafull Awasthi said, “I am directed to state that the provisions of Model Code of Conduct are enforced from the date of announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission and remain in operation till the completion of the election process.”

“Now, that the results in respect of general election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2025 and bye-elections in Assembly constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir (27-Budgam AC & 77-Nagrota AC), Rajasthan (193-Anta AC), Jharkhand (45-Ghatsila (ST) AC), Telangana (61-Jubilee Hills AC), Punjab (21-Tarn Taran AC), Mizoram (2-Dampa(ST) AC) and Odisha (71-Nuapada AC) have been declared by the concerned Returning Officers, the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect,” the notification added.

The Model Code of Conduct was extended till November 16, to maintain law and order following the counting of votes for the Bihar polls and the bypolls in the six states and one Union Territory on November 14.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on October 6, with the ECI announcing the schedule for the Bihar elections.

District Magistrates in Bihar issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, until the termination of the Model Code of Conduct, implementing a complete ban on victory processions in the district.

The results for the Bihar elections were declared on November 14, with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 202 seats out of the total 243. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party, securing 89 seats.

In the NDA, Janata Dal (United) won 85 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) secured 5, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won 4 seats.

The Opposition’s Mahagathbandhan was limited to just 35 seats in Bihar, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) doing the heavy lifting, as it secured 25 seats. Congress won six seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) secured two, Communist Party of India (Marxist) won one and Indian Inclusive Party won one.

