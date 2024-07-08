ECI accepted demand raised by NCP-SCP to accept contributions from public

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India has accepted the demand raised by the ‘Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar’ (NCP-SCP) to accept voluntary contributions from public in view of the ensuing State Assembly Elections in Maharashtra. ANI informed in an X post on Monday.

Reportedly, an 8-member delegation of the NCP-SCP led by their working President Supriya Sule met the Commission today at Nirvachan Sadan.

It is to be noted that the party had requested ECI to issue a communication/certificate recording the status of the party for the purpose of accepting voluntary contributions from public.

ECI in its communication dated July 8, 2024, has authorized the party to ‘accept any amount of contribution voluntarily offered to it by any person or company other than a government company’ in compliance under Section 29 B and Section 29C of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which govern the contribution to all political parties.