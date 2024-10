EC to announce poll dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand this afternoon

New-Delhi: The Election Commission to announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly election dates this afternoon at a press conference at around 3.30 pm.

The term of the Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26, while the term for the Jharkhand Assembly will end of January 5, 2025.

Maharashtra has 288 seats, while Jharkhand has 81 seats.

The upcoming elections for Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be held after the recently-concluded assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.