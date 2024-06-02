EC seeks ‘factual information’ from Congress leader on alleged HM’s call to 150 DMs

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has sought factual information and details from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for his public statement on HM. Through a post on his social media handle, Ramesh alleged that calls were made by the Home Minister to 150 DMs just days before the scheduled counting of votes. ANI reported today on X.

EC has sought his response by June 2 evening for further necessary action.

In a letter to Jairam Ramesh, EC has mentioned, “The process of counting of votes is a sacred duty cast upon every RO (Returning Officer) and such public statements by a senior, responsible and experienced leader tend to put an element of doubt and thus, deserves to be addressed in larger public interest. Although no DM has reported any undue influence, EC had sought details and information from Jairam Ramesh of 150 DMs to whom Amit Shah has influenced, as alleged by Ramesh and which he believes to be true, and had thus made these allegations.”