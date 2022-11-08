EC announces Khatauli Assembly bypoll on Dec 5

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that the bypolls to the Khatauli Assembly Consituency in Uttar Pradesh will be held on December 5 while the reults will be out on December 8.

The seat fell vacant after disqualification of BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday issued a notification declaring the Khatauli assembly seat as vacant.

The notification said that the seat would be considered vacant with effect from October 11, the day MP/MLA court, Muzaffarnagar, announced two-year imprisonment to Saini in the case.

Last date for filing nominations for the bypoll is November 17 while last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 21.

After the seat was declared vacant, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, asking why Saini had not been disqualified after being awarded jail sentence while Rampur MLA Azam Khan was disqualified just two days after the court sentenced him.

