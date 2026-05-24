Ebola outbreak: India issues travel advisory for Congo, Uganda and South Sudan

Advertisement

New-Delhi: The World Health Organisation formally declared the Ebola outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005 on 17 May spreading across the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

The Government of India has advised all Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan until further notice, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“In light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola Disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, the World Health Organisation (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on 17 May 2026, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also officially declared the ongoing outbreak of Bundibugyo strain Ebola Virus Disease affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its statement.

Indian citizens currently residing in or travelling to these countries are advised to strictly follow public health guidance issued by local authorities and maintain heightened precautions.

What is Ebola?

Advertisement

Ebola disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus. It is a serious illness with a high mortality rate.

Till now no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola disease caused by this particular strain.

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo reported 91 confirmed Ebola infections, 867 suspected cases and 204 probable deaths as of Friday.

Uganda has reported five confirmed Ebola infections linked to the outbreak, and three Red Cross volunteers have died in the DRC. Three new cases were confirmed in Uganda on Saturday.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has also officially declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.