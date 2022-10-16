Eateries in Bengaluru can stay open till 1 am: Police commissioner

After receiving multiple complaints from eateries about cops forcing them to shut off by 11 pm, Bengaluru Police commissioner Pratap Reddy has issued an order allowing them to run till 1 am in the city. He has also told police personnel to follow the 2016 issued government order according to which eateries in Bengaluru are allowed to operate between 6 am and 1 pm.

Pratap Reddy’s statement, issued on Friday, read, “The Bangalore Hotels Association has complained that the hotels are being closed at 11 pm even though they are allowed to operate till 1 am in the midnight. In the mentioned order dated: 01-07-2016 with effect from 01-07-2016 in the public places under the jurisdiction of Bangalore City Commissioner, the business hours of the food and snack places are permitted to operate from 6 am to 1 pm. In this regard, the Divisional Deputy Commissioners of Police and their subordinate officers are instructed to inform the staff to take the necessary action as per rules.”

The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels and Restaurants Association(BBHRA) wrote to then Bengaluru Police commissioner Kamal Pant, in April, asking the department to allow the business to run for a longer time.

The owners have urged the government to consider the request following the financial damage faced by the establishments during the Covid pandemic lockdowns and restrictions in the city.

However, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that it is not possible for the government to allow the enterprises to run around the clock.