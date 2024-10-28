Eastern Railway runs 50 special trains during Diwali and Chhath Puja

Kolkata: Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Kaushik Mitra announced that the Eastern Railway is operating 50 special trains and providing 400 additional services during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Kausik Mitra informed that Eastern Railway has increased number of special trains from 33 to 50 this year.

“Eastern railway is running more trains this year than the last year for this festive season – Diwali and Chhath. Last year the number of special trains was 33, this year it has increased to 50,” Mitra said.

Mitra said that ER has emphasised on putting more general coaches to ensure that “everyone celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja” with their families.”

“We are also providing 400 additional services so that none of the passengers have to face any problems. We have tried to put more general coaches this time,” Mitra said.

He further informed that ER is emphasising on running trains to Delhi bound areas to because more people travel there.

“On 3rd, 4th, and 5th November we are running a special train from Asansol to Patna which will have only General coaches. The train will reach Patna around 8 pm. We are offering special trains from Malda to Udhna, Howrah to Khatipura, and Asansol to Khatipura. We are emphasizing on running trains from Malda to Delhi bound area,” Mitra said.

Meanwhile, Western Railway (WR) is operating 200 special trains for the Diwali and Chhath Puja festive season. Of these, around 40 trains are managed by the Mumbai Division of WR, with 22 trains heading to destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha, according to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

The release stated that to accommodate passenger demand during Diwali and Chhath Puja, Western Railway is running 200 special trains this year. Of these, around 40 trains are operated by the Mumbai Division, including 22 trains to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

The additional services are being monitored at divisional and headquarter levels and coordinated by senior officers. Similarly, train waitlists are checked daily in real-time. These special services are in addition to the regular trains operating on these routes, with additional coaches added to standard trains as per demand and availability.

(Source: ANI)