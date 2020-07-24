Train

East Coast Railway cancels one pair of train due to complete lockdown in West Bengal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  The East Coast Railway (ECoR) today cancelled one pair special train to West Bengal due to complete lockdown on July 25 and 29.

The trains which have been cancelled are 02074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Special from Bhubaneswar and 02073(Howrah-Bhubaneswar) Special from Howrah.

As per Bengal government’s order, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport would remain closed during the lockdown. The passengers have been requested to plan their journey accordingly.

Earlier the ECoR has urged passengers travelling to Bengal to take necessary steps for smooth travel in view of the complete lockdown.

