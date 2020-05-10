Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of the national capital on Sunday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded 3.5 on the Richter scale. The time of the earthquake was 01:45 pm. The epicentre of the earthquake is 21-km North-Northeast (NNE) from Delhi, said the NCS.

Recently earthquake of 3.5 magnitude was felt in Delhi NCR on April 12 followed by another mild earthquake on April 13 with the magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale.