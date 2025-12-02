Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurs in Bay of Bengal

Advertisement

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred in the Bay of Bengal at 7.26 IST on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The latitude of the earthquake site was recorded to be 20.56 N, and the longitude was reported to be 92.31 E. The earthquake was 35 km deep, according to the NCS data.

In the X post, NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 02/12/2025 07:26:35 IST, Lat: 20.56 N, Long: 92.31 E, Depth: 35 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal. ”

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Tajikistan on Tuesday, according to a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 75km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.9, On: 02/12/2025 04:35:14 IST, Lat: 37.15 N, Long: 72.43 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Tajikistan.

On November 26, another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the region at a depth of 90km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 26/11/2025 15:18:33 IST, Lat: 38.10 N, Long: 73.51 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Tajikistan.”

The Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas experience occasional seismic activity due to tectonic plate movements. While the area is not as prone to severe activity as the “Ring of Fire,” moderate earthquakes do occur.

Other notable earthquakes in 2025 included a magnitude 5.1 quake in February and a magnitude 6.3/6.5 quake near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in July, neither of which resulted in a tsunami.

The region is primarily remembered for the devastating magnitude 9.1-9.3 Sumatra-Andaman earthquake and tsunami of December 26, 2004, which killed over 227,000 people across 14 countries around the Indian Ocean. This event highlighted the importance of ongoing seismic monitoring and early warning systems.

