Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, as per the National Centre for Seismology

By Abhilasha
earthquake uttarakhand

Chamoli: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occured at a depth of 5km.

“EQ of M: 3.7, On: 30/11/2025 10:27:07 IST, Lat: 30.19 N, Long: 79.48 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand,” the NCS said on X.

Further details are awaited.

