Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: An earthquake of 5.7 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India. The tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of north India around 1:30 pm on Tuesday. Places including Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir also felt the tremor.

At the same time, a quake of magnitude 5.3 occurred near Gandoh Bhalessa village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale occurred 30km southeast of Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir: EMSC — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023