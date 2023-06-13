Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of 5.7 magnitudes on the Richter scale hits Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India on Tuesday afternoon.

By Deepa Sharma 0
new zealand earthquake

New Delhi: An earthquake of 5.7 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India. The tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of north India around 1:30 pm on Tuesday. Places including Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir also felt the tremor.

At the same time, a quake of magnitude 5.3 occurred near Gandoh Bhalessa village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

