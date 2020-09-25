Earthquake in Ladakh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Ladakh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale, shook Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. No loss or life property was reported from anywhere so far.

The earthquake occurred at 16.27 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres, it added.

“The coordinates of the quake were latitude 34.96 degrees North and longitude 78.58 degrees east. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Ladakh region,” the officials said, adding that its depth was 10 km.

Massive panic had gripped Srinagar city earlier this week when an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale, accompanied by loud noise, occurred.

Kashmir is located in a highly earthquake prone region where temblors in the past have wreaked havoc.

In October 2005, over 50,000 people were killed across Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir when an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale hit in the morning hours.

(With Inputs from IANS)

