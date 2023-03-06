Earthquake of 5.0-magnitude hits Andaman And Nicobar Islands

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 5.0-magnitude struck Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The earthquake occurred in the Nicobar islands region at around 5:07 am today.

No casualties or injuries have been reported. More details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, three earthquakes jolted Uttarkashi. A 5-magnitude earthquake followed by two consecutive tremors shook Uttarkashi in the early hours of Sunday. The first earthquake hit at 12.45 am with the epicentre being Siror forest in Bhatwari area of the district, said officials.

Fortunately, there was no report of any damage to life and property from anywhere in the district.