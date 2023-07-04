Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jolts Ladakh

An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Kargil area of Ladakh. The tremors were felt in the city at 7.38 am on Tuesday.

Nation
By Deepa Sharma 0

Ladakh: An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Kargil area of Ladakh. The tremors were felt in the city at 7.38 am on Tuesday. The tremors were felt at Leh, Ladakh also.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the National Centre for Seismology stated, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 04-07-2023, 07:38:12 IST, Lat: 38.12 & Long: 76.81, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 401km N of Kargil, Ladakh, India .”

As per the data, the epicenter of the quake was about 150 km below ground.

No casualties or damages reported yet.

 

