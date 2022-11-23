Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Nashik, no damage reported

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremours were felt around 4 am in 89 kilometres west of Nashik

Nation
By Abhilasha 0
earthquake
Image Credit: IANS

Nashik: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra’s Nashik district in the early hours of Wednesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremours were felt around 4 am in 89 kilometres west of Nashik. It further stated that the depth of the quake was 5 km below the ground.

Related News

Maharashtra man kills wife after she refuses to give…

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Jabalpur and its adjoining…

Shocking ! 21-year old molested, dragged by auto driver in…

4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Ladakh

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 04:04:35 IST, Lat: 19.95 and Long: 72.94, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 89km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India,” tweeted National Center for Seismology.

However, no casualty or damage has been reported due to the earthquake in Nashik.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.