Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Nashik, no damage reported

Nashik: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra’s Nashik district in the early hours of Wednesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremours were felt around 4 am in 89 kilometres west of Nashik. It further stated that the depth of the quake was 5 km below the ground.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 04:04:35 IST, Lat: 19.95 & Long: 72.94, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 89km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/4girompMiX@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/NcFCa1jGRk — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 22, 2022

However, no casualty or damage has been reported due to the earthquake in Nashik.