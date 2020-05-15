Earthquake
Photo Credit : IANS

Earthquake of 2.2 magnitude felt in parts of National Capital Region

By IANS

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale was felt in parts of the National Capital Region on Friday, the fourth in one month. There were no immediate reports of any casualty or loss of property.

The epicentre was 13 km northwest of Delhi, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring of earthquake activity, the tremors were reported at 11.28 a.m. at a depth of 8 km.

On April 12, 13 and May 10, mild intensity earthquakes were felt in the region having epicentre in Delhi. In all the three earthquakes also, there were no reports of any damage.

Earlier an official from the seismology centre told IANS “Delhi has been witnessing earthquakes in the range of two to three magnitude frequently. There is nothing to worry about as they are a normal phenomenon. In the last ten years, the city has been hit by more than 100 earthquakes.”

You might also like
State

Hydroxychloroquine Does Not Help Treat Patients With COVID19 Says Study

Nation

Vande Bharat flight from San Francisco lands in Bengaluru

Nation

World Bank announces USD 1 billion social protection package for India

Nation

Special trains from Karnataka ferries more than 10,000 migrant workers back home

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.