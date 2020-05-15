New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale was felt in parts of the National Capital Region on Friday, the fourth in one month. There were no immediate reports of any casualty or loss of property.

The epicentre was 13 km northwest of Delhi, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring of earthquake activity, the tremors were reported at 11.28 a.m. at a depth of 8 km.

On April 12, 13 and May 10, mild intensity earthquakes were felt in the region having epicentre in Delhi. In all the three earthquakes also, there were no reports of any damage.

Earlier an official from the seismology centre told IANS “Delhi has been witnessing earthquakes in the range of two to three magnitude frequently. There is nothing to worry about as they are a normal phenomenon. In the last ten years, the city has been hit by more than 100 earthquakes.”