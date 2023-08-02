Earthquake magnitude of 5.0 jolts Nicobar Island
According to the National Center of Seismology, the earthquake, measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale hit Nicobar Islands on Wednesday.
Andaman and Nicobar: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale has jolted Nicobar Islands on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
The quake occured at around 5:40 am in the morning hours with its depth registered at 10 km.
According to NCS, its epicentre was found at Latitude: 9.32 and Longitude: 94.03, respectively.
No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.