Jammu: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 and 3.1 on the Richter Scale struck Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on early Friday morning and Palghar in Maharashtra on Thursday late night .

As per the data provided by the New Delhi-based National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.11 am today, with the epicentre located 89 km east of Katra.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Palghar in Maharashtra at 12.26 am today.

However, there has been no news of any damage to the mild earthquake.