Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Gujarat's Rajkot
Photo Credit: Kashmir Observer

Earthquake Hits Jammu & Kashmir And Maharashtra

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jammu: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 and 3.1 on the Richter Scale struck Katra in Jammu and Kashmir  on early Friday morning and Palghar in Maharashtra on Thursday late night .

As per the data provided by the New Delhi-based National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.11 am today, with the epicentre located 89 km east of Katra.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Palghar in Maharashtra at 12.26 am today.

However, there has been no news of any damage to the mild earthquake.

 

 

You might also like
Nation

Guwahati HC Registers PIL Over Covid Cases in Jails Of Assam

Nation

No 4G internet in J&K for now: MHA to Supreme Court

Nation

Indian Railways to Have Airport-Like Contactless Ticketing System

Nation

Pak Resorts To Ceasefire Violation Along LOC In North Kashmir’s Kupwara

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.