Earthquake hits Andaman Sea at of magnitude 4.7 on Richter scale
Andaman and Nicobar: An earthquake hit Andaman sea at the magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The tremors struck at 9.51 AM on Wednesday. According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 80 km.
Read The Official X Post Here:
EQ of M: 4.7, On: 20/11/2024 09:51:32 IST, Lat: 12.47 N, Long: 93.36 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Andaman Islands India.
EQ of M: 4.7, On: 20/11/2024 09:51:32 IST, Lat: 12.47 N, Long: 93.36 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Andaman Islands India.
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 20, 2024