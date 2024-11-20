Earthquake hits Andaman Sea at of magnitude 4.7 on Richter scale

Andaman and Nicobar: An earthquake hit Andaman sea at the magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors struck at 9.51 AM on Wednesday. According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 80 km.

