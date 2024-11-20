Earthquake hits Andaman Sea at of magnitude 4.7 on Richter scale

By Sudeshna Panda
maharashtra earthquake
Photo: IANS

Andaman and Nicobar: An earthquake hit Andaman sea at the magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors struck at 9.51 AM on Wednesday. According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 80 km.

Read The Official X Post Here: 

Also Read: Tension prevails at Dhenkanal Hospital as relatives run for life with newborns fearing earthquake
You might also like

Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall predicted

Jharkhand records 12.71% voter turnout, Maharashtra records a low of 6.61%

Delhi air quality dips back into ‘severe’ category, as schools remain…

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Second phase voting underway