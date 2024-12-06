EAM Jaishankar to visit Qatar to participate in Doha Forum

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will be visiting Doha, Qatar on December 6-7, to participate in the Doha Forum at the invitation of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Friday.

This is the 22nd edition of the Doha Forum on the theme “The Innovation Imperative”, the MEA said.

During the second leg of the visit, EAM will travel to Bahrain on December 8-9, where he will co-chair the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) with Foreign Minister of Bahrain; Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. This Ministerial Meeting will review the entire gamut of the bilateral relations and discuss avenues to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Bahrain.

EAM will also participate in the 20th edition of IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on December 8. The theme of this year’s Manama Dialogue is “Middle East leadership in shaping regional prosperity and security.”

Earlier on September 9, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Saudi Arabia. The two leaders discussed taking forward bilateral ties.

Sharing details regarding his meeting with Qatar PM, Jaishankar stated, “Began the day with a good meeting with PM & FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_. Discussed taking India-Qatar bilateral ties forward. Appreciated his insights and assessments on regional developments.”

The two leaders had earlier held a meeting in Doha in June. The two leaders had held talks on strengthening bilateral ties across various sectors and addressing key regional challenges.

Jaishankar conveyed warm greetings and wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Qatar Amir Amir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Qatar PM.

He underscored the robust nature of the India-Qatar relationship, emphasising cooperation in political, trade, investment, energy, technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

(ANI)