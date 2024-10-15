EAM Jaishankar in Islamabad to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave, watch
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has gone to Pakistan to attend the 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government conclave. The EAM arrived in Rawalpindi, Pakistan today evening.
Upon his arrival, Dr. Jaishankar was received at the Nur Khan airbase by senior Pakistani officials.
Amid continuing strain in Indo-Pak relations this is the first visit by a senior Indian minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar arrived in Rawalpindi, Pakistan this evening for the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government.
(Video: ANI; visuals earlier this evening) pic.twitter.com/7fqaGUSe0k
— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024
