EAM Jaishankar in Islamabad to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave, watch

By Himanshu
EAM Jaishankar in Islamabad
EAM Dr Jaishankar in Pakistan

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has gone to Pakistan to attend the 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government conclave. The EAM arrived in Rawalpindi, Pakistan today evening.

Upon his arrival, Dr. Jaishankar was received at the Nur Khan airbase by senior Pakistani officials.

Amid continuing strain in Indo-Pak relations this is the first visit by a senior Indian minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Jharkhand Assembly elections: Voting in two phases on Nov 13 and 20

 

You might also like

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Voting in two phases on Nov 13 and 20

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Voting on November 20, results on November 23

75% attendance mandatory for CBSE Class 10, 12 exams in 2025

Bahraich Violence: Situation tense, Internet suspended following murder of…