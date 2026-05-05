Durga Maa Temple in Asansol’s Bastin Bazar Reopens after Years as BJP Wins Asansol Dakshin

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A Durga Maa temple in Bastin Bazar, managed by the Shri Shri Durgamata Charitable Trust, reopened after years of closure as BJP’s Agnimitra Paul secured victory in the Asansol Dakshin Assembly seat.

By evening, as Election Commission data showed the BJP crossing the halfway mark and moving closer to unseat the TMC, a steady stream of devotees arrived to witness the reopening yesterday.

As per reports, the temple had remained shut for several years amid local tensions.

Soon after the gates were opened, devotees and BJP workers gathered in large numbers, offering prayers and celebrating the moment.

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The temple had remained largely inaccessible throughout the year, with worship previously limited to festivals such as Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja.

The temple committee said daily rituals and regular darshan will now resume.

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