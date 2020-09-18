Dubai Suspends Air India Flights For 15 Days As It Flies Covid Positive Passenger

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Dubai authorities have banned all Air India Express flights for allegedly flying with a Covid positive passenger on-board from Jaipur to Dubai.

This suspension will be effective from  September 18 to October 1 informed authorities. The airline authorities have however refused to comment on the matter.

It is noteworthy that,  United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a strict policy of not allowing Covid positive patients to travel to their country. This is the second such incident that has been reported from India.

The aviation authorities have further asked Air India to bear medical and quarantine expenses of all passengers who had traveled on the flight. They have asked the Airlines to show cause and provide an undertaking that such actions shall not be repeated.

