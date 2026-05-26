Drunken man kills son after minor argument, hides body inside house in Uttar Pradesh, arrested

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Lucknow: A man kills his 30-year-old son when he was drunk during an argument in in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday morning, according to the reports.

The victim of this case is identified as Munish and the accused is identified as Daya Ram.

The incident took place in Bhawanipur village when both father and son were in the influence of alcohol and a minor dispute took place between them, Munish allegedly attacked on his father because of which Ram got raged up and picked up a sharp edge weapon and attacked his son killing him on the spot.

Following the incident Ram trying to hide the crime didn’t inform anyone about the incident and also kept the body inside the house. But somehow the villagers got to know about the incident.

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The accused father himself informed the police hours after the incident took place.

As per reports, police reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered against Daya Ram for his crime.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

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