Drunk woman assaults security guard in Noida, video surfaces

New Delhi: Yet another display of the rich mistreating and bullying the worker class has emerged from a residential society in the national capital region. In a footage that has surfaced recently, a woman at Noida’s Ajnara Homes society can be seen assaulting a security person.

In the video which has now gone viral, the woman named Deeksha can be seen engaged in an argument with the guard. She seems to be drunk as well, swaying on her feet. While the argument is going on, she abruptly grabs hold of his collar and forcefully removes the cap he was wearing, and throws it on the ground.

Even though the guard seemed taken aback by her actions, he kept his calm. He has been lauded for showing great restraint and not fighting back. He was seen standing completely still with his hands behind his back.

In the video, a friend of Deeksha can be seen recording the video, and the guard’s colleague is reportedly the one recording the video that has been circulating online.

There is no absolute clarity about the incident but as per social media reports the security guard had stopped the women’s car in the absence of the sticker mandatory to gain entry into the society.

Watch the video where the woman assaults the security guard in Noida, here:

Noida, a case of misbehavior with the guard has come to the fore. It is being told that intoxicated girls misbehaved with the guard. 3 girls did high voltage drama late at night. According to the information, it happened in Ajnara Homes Society of Noida.@CP_Noida @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/c64RjxLEEK — Satya Tiwari (@SatyatTiwari) October 8, 2022

The woman who assaults the security guard in Noida has been arrested. SM Khan, ADCP Central Noida said that taking the cognizance of the incident, police got the victim’s medical examination done and have filed a report. “Both women have been arrested and a challan has been issued,” he added.