Drunk man beaten to death by mob in Chennai after allegedly urinating on woman

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Chennai: An argument in the crowded locality on the Broadway area of Chennai resulted in the death of a man after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of people following an incident involving a woman on a public road.

According to the police, the victim, who was known as Kalaiselvan, was driving in an autorickshaw with a friend when the confrontation took place on the Prakasam Salai in the Broadway area. Researchers assume that the man had been drinking before the event.

Based on the initial reports, he supposedly urinated out of the moving car, and the act apparently struck a woman who was passing by. This soon led to a situation where the woman challenged him, and people in the surrounding area noticed.

The argument escalated, and several people in the scene were allegedly assaulting the man. His friend is also quoted to have attempted to intervene, but he, too, was injured in the fight.

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The assault resulted in the death of Kalaiselvan, who died and was taken to Stanley Medical College Hospital, where he was later reported dead by doctors.

The Tamil Nadu police officers have filed a case and started reviewing CCTV footage of the locality in order to determine the individuals who participated in the attack. There have been reports that some of the suspects have been detained as the investigators are still trying to reconstruct the chronology of the events.

The event has brought back the issue of crowd violence and vigilantism, and the officials have advised citizens not to take the law into their own hands, regardless of any case of misconduct.