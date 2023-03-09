Drunk driver crashes into car while speeding in wrong lane; kills 3.5 yr-old in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 3.5 year-old was killed and two others sustain critical inuries due to drunk driving and rash wrong lane driving by a senior executive in Bandra-kurla Complex (BKC) on Holi evening.

The deceased girl was identified as Swati Choudhury, and two others who sustained critical injuries were Om Choudhury and driver Vinod Yadav

The accused Vishwas Attavar, president (chairman’s office) of a leading corporate group, allegedly crashed into another car in his European-make hatchback killing the child on the spot and injuring her uncle and driver.

According to police, Attavar first hit an autorickshaw with his speeding car, then a tempo and a pedestrian before hitting the car near a traffic signal in Bandra-kurla Complex (BKC).

He was immediately arrested and was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act.Later, he was released on bail surety of Rs 50,000.