Drugs worth Rs 167 cr smuggled from Myanmar seized in Mizoram, woman held

Aizawl: In yet another major success in its crusade against drugs smuggling, the Assam Rifles troopers recovered highly addictive 5.05 lakh Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 167.86 crore in Champhai district of eastern Mizoram, Defence sources said.

Defence Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel A. S. Walia said on Saturday evening that the drugs weighing 55.8 kg was clandestinely ferried in a vehicle.

“Our troops intercepted the vehicle at Melbuk village and recovered 5.05 lakh Methamphetamine tablets contained in 50 big bundles,” he said, adding that a woman was also arrested in connection with the drugs seizure.

The seized drugs and detained woman were handed over to Zokhawthar police station for further legal proceedings.

The Police suspect that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar.

Mizoram shares a 510-km unfenced border with its neighbouring country Myanmar.

