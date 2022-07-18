Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha: Voting for presidential elections today

New Delhi: The elections to choose the 15th President of India will be held today between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu and the opposition’s Yashwant Sinha.

Reportedly, the polling will take place between 10 am and 5 pm in the Parliament and state legislative assemblies. The counting of votes will take place on July 21 and the next President will swear in on July 25.

Nearly 4,800 MPs and MLAs will vote on Monday to choose the 15th President of India as the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24.

NDA’s Murmu, former governor of Jharkhand, has a clear edge over Sinha as the former has the support of BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and JMM. If elected, Murmu will be the first tribal woman and the second woman to ever hold the office of the rank.

Meanwhile, 84-year-old Sinha resigned from TMC before he was nominated as the Opposition’s candidate for the presidential poll. Sinha, a former IAS officer who worked for the Janata Party, then the Bharatiya Janata Party.