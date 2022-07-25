Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath As 15th President of India

New-Delhi: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as the 15th President of India today followed by a 21 gun salute at a ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

President Kovind was administered oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Droupadi Murmu swearing-in ceremony was attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, union ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Ambassadors and other diplomats, MPs and senior civil and military officers.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu began the day with a visit to Rajghat to pay his respect to Mahatma Gandhi before heading to Rashtrapati Bhavan where he was received by President Kovind .

Murmu who was the first woman governor of Jharkhand and served in the post from 2015 to 2021, will be the first member of the tribal community and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post in the country.

Born in a poor tribal family in a village of Mayurbhanj in Odisha, Murmu, who has also served as a minister completed her studies despite challenging circumstances.