Droupadi Murmu sworn in as 15th President of India; Know salary, perks and retirement benefits

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as India’s 15th president on Monday by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at central hall of parliament. Now, she has become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

She was elected as the 15th president of India after she defeated opposition’s Yashwant Sinha with an impressive margin. She is also the youngest president in the history of India. Droupadi Murmu is the new resident of the Rashtrapati Bhavan after Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure will ended on July 24.

Let’s take a look at President of India’s salary, perks and retirement benefits

Salary

The salary of the president of India is Rs 5 lakh per month. It was raised in 2016 by 200 per cent from Rs 1.5 lakh.

Residence

Rashtrapati Bhavan is the official residence of the President of India. The residence has a total of 340 rooms and a floor area of 2,00,000 square feet. The president has two official retreats in Shimla’s Mashobra and Hyderabad’s Bolarum, where he or she can go on vacation.

Perks and allowances

Apart from the free housing and medical care. The President of India will get Rs 1 lakh annually for office expenditures. The president gets to travel free by train and plane anywhere in the world. The president also gets secretarial support from two peons, a private secretary, and a personal assistant.

Security

The president gets a custom-built Black Mercedes Benz S600 (W221) Pullman Guard and a heavily armoured stretch limousine also remains reserved for the president’s official visits. The cars of India’s President do not have a licence plate and instead display the national symbol. The cars are bullet and shockproof. The details of the President of India’s cars are never revealed because of security reasons. The President’s Bodyguard is responsible for the security of the President of India.

Retirement benefits

The president gets a pension of Rs 1.5 lakh. The spouses of presidents get secretarial assistance of Rs 30,000 per month. Apart from the pension, there are some other post-retirement benefits for the President, including one furnished rent-free bungalow, two free landlines and a mobile phone, fiver personal staff, Rs 60,000 a year for the expenses of the staff, and free travel with a companion by train or air.

