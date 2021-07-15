Drone spotted near Jammu Air Force Station yet again

New Delhi: Days after terrorists used armed drones to attack the Air Force Station in Jammu, another drone was spotted in the same area. It was spotted flying in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) fired at a suspicious Pakistani drone that was spotted near the International Border in Jammu.

Prior to that on June 27, two Indian Air Force personnel sustained minor injuries when drones, which had the signature of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, dropped explosives at the high-security installation 14 kms from the Pakistan border.

Over the last few weeks, similar drone activities has been spotted in a few other parts of the union territory.

It is to be noted that Srinagar, Kupwara, Rajouri and Baramulla have imposed bans on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones and other similar Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

Also read: Drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Banned In Srinagar

