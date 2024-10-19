Driver critical, several students injured as school bus slips into gorge in Haryana

Panchkula (Haryana): In a tragic incident, a school bus met with accident in Haryana said reports on Saturday. Several students have been injured.

The accident took place near Tikkar Lake near Morni in Panchkula district of Haryana. According to the information available, the driver and several other students were injured.

It has been reported that, the bus was being driven at a very high speed due to which the accident took place. The injured are being rescued by the police with the help of the locals.

Further reports added that, the injured children have been admitted to the nearby hospital. The condition of the bus driver is critical. Further detailed reports waited in this matter.