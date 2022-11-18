Driver at MEA honey trapped, leaked confidential information to Pakistan

By Himanshu 0
Driver at MEA honey trapped

New Delhi: A driver working at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Delhi has allegedly leaked confidential information to Pakistan after being honey trapped by an ISI operative. As per latest information, he has been arrested by Delhi Police.

“According to sources, Srikrishan, a driver posted at MEA was apprehended by Delhi Police with the help security agency under the charge of leaking sensitive information to Pakistan’s ISI,” reported India TV.

It has been learnt that Police and intelligence agencies are reportedly probing to find whether more employees working at the MEA are involved into the case.

Related News

Woman mowed down by bus while trying to cross road in Delhi

Delhi Woman Kidnapped, Gang-Raped in Ghaziabad, Found With…

Delhi man kills wife after she slapped him

Any official revelation in this matter from the Ministry of External Affairs is awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.