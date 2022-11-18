Driver at MEA honey trapped, leaked confidential information to Pakistan

New Delhi: A driver working at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Delhi has allegedly leaked confidential information to Pakistan after being honey trapped by an ISI operative. As per latest information, he has been arrested by Delhi Police.

“According to sources, Srikrishan, a driver posted at MEA was apprehended by Delhi Police with the help security agency under the charge of leaking sensitive information to Pakistan’s ISI,” reported India TV.

It has been learnt that Police and intelligence agencies are reportedly probing to find whether more employees working at the MEA are involved into the case.

Any official revelation in this matter from the Ministry of External Affairs is awaited.