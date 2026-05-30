DRI Seizes 24 kg Narcotics in Kerala Under Operation Chakravyuh; Five Arrested

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New Delhi: In coordinated anti-narcotics operations carried out by the Cochin Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), substantial quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, including methaqualone, methamphetamine and hashish oil, intended for illicit distribution and trafficking were seized at Kochi, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram under Operation Chakravyuh.

The release stated that a total of over 24 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances had been seized in these operations. Five individuals, including key operatives involved in the trafficking networks, have been apprehended under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The contraband was detected in different modes of smuggling, including passenger baggage at the airport, concealment in courier consignments and outbound export cargo.

These seizures highlight DRI’s continued vigilance and its focused efforts to dismantle organised drug trafficking networks operating through international and domestic channels.

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During the last financial year, DRI’s Cochin Zonal Unit seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances valued at approximately Rs. 70.76 crore in Keralam and arrested 21 persons in connection with various NDPS cases.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding society from the menace of narcotic drugs and contributing to the Government of India’s vision of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” (Drug-Free India).

(ANI)