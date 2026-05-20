DRDO successfully tests UAV-launched missile ULPGM-V3

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New-Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed developmental trials of the final deliverable configuration of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)-launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in air-to-ground and air-to-air modes.

The trials were carried out at DRDO test range near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, using an integrated Ground Control System (GCS) to command and control the ULPGM weapon system.

The Ground Control System uses automated technologies for readiness and launch operations. The missile system has been integrated on UAVs developed by Newspace Research and Technologies, Bengaluru, for the current trials.

According to DRDO, the ULPGM-V3 has demonstrated capabilities in engaging ground-based targets such as tanks as well as airborne threats including drones, helicopters and other aerial platforms.

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The missile system has been developed by Research Centre Imarat as the nodal laboratory in collaboration with several other DRDO facilities, including the Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory.

DRDO has partnered with Bharat Dynamics Limited and Adani Defence Systems and Technologies. The missile system was integrated with unmanned aerial vehicles developed by Newspace Research and Technologies for the current trials.

Officials said the missile has been developed entirely through India’s domestic defence ecosystem with contributions from multiple MSMEs and private industries.

The Defence Ministry said the Air-to-Ground mode is designed for anti-tank operations, while the Air-to-Air mode can engage drones, helicopters and other airborne targets.