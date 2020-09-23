New Delhi: An indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) has been successfully test fired by the DRDO at a firing range in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, officials said on Wednesday.

The weapon, having a range of up to four km, was test-fired from an MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges in Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar on Tuesday, they said.

In these tests, the ATGM successfully defeated a target located at 3 km. Laser guided ATGMs lock and track the targets with the help of laser designation to ensure precision hit accuracy.

The missile employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from gun of MBT Arjun.

Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Pune in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) Pune, and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun have developed the missile.

The Arjun is a third-generation main battle tank developed by the DRDO.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successfully test firing of the Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges.

Congratulations to @DRDO_India for successfully conducting test firing of Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar. India is proud of Team DRDO which is assiduously working towards reducing import dependency in the near future. pic.twitter.com/WuBivV7VYU — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 23, 2020

On Tuesday, the DRDO had also conducted the successful flight test of ABHYAS—High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT). The flight test was done from the Interim Test Range, Balasore in Odisha. This vehicle can be used as target for evaluation of various missile systems.